Henry Omunu, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday threatened to take over the legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly if the crisis rocking the assembly is not resolved amicably.

The House passed the resolution after it adopted all the recommendations made by the ad hoc committee set up to probe the Edo State House of Assembly crisis at the committee of the whole.

Rep. Abdulrazaq Namdas headed the 13- man committee which investigated the Edo assembly crisis.

The House ad hoc committee was set up last Tuesday by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila after the House adopted a motion sponsored by Rep. Julius Ihonvbere drawing attention to the crisis in the Edo State assembly.

Considering the report of the ad hoc committee at the committee of the whole presided over by Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, the House resolved to invoke Section 11 (4) of the constitution to take over the state assembly if peace fails to return to assembly.

Henceforth, the House directed the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji, to shut the assembly complex and provide adequate security to allay the further fears of intimidation and threats as alleged by members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly.

It further directed Governor Godwin Obaseki in the interest of a peaceful resolution of the crisis to issue another proclamation within one week in line with Section 105 (30 of the constitution, stating the time, date and venue, and publish same in any national newspaper and television station.

According to the House, all actions taken by the 7th assembly members should be declared null and void, pending proper inauguration and that all members of the state assembly already inaugurated and not yet inaugurated should dissolve their factions in the interest of peace and stability of the House with the view to moving the state forward.