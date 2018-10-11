Reps threaten to sue I-G over lawmaker’s detention

…Gives police 12-hrs deadline to release Niger Rep

The House of Representatives on Wednesday threatened to sue the Inspector – General of Police, Ibrahim Idris if the police fails to release detained House member from Niger state, Rep. Abdullahi Lado within 12 hours.

This resolution by the House is sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Tobi Okechukwu on the inhuman treatment being meted on Rep. Lado by police officers of the Niger state Special Anti – Robbery Squad (SARS).

Rep. Okechukwu in his lead debate stated that all efforts by the House to effect the lawmaker’s release from detention has yielded no result.

He stated that the invitation and subsequent detention of Rep. Lado was not done through due process as the presiding officers of the House weren’t notified before his arrest was effected.

The House member therefore charged the House leadership to ensure the inspector general of police effects Rep. Lado’s release within 24 hours.

Contributing to the debate, Rep. Nnenna Ukeje stated that the denial of justice is the worst kind of corruption, asserting that the police have continued to flout the rules that guide their set – up and governance to the detriment of democracy.

Another House member, Rep. Nicholas Ossai reminded the House that the SARS has been recently reformed to tackle only cases of robbery and kidnapping and was therefore in breach of their mandate by delving into political issues.

He therefore, urged the House to use all tools at its disposal to ensure the police do the right thing.

According to Rep. Arabo Simon the detained House member is been held in an Abuja cell even though the issue that warranted the involvement of the police originated in Suleja, Niger state.

While stating that Rep. Lado’s detention is illegal, Rep. Sani Abdul said that the legislature needs to employ every tool at its disposal to stop the impunity with which its members are always treated by organs of the executive.

House Leader, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila stated that the injustice in the case was glaring, declaring that he is saddened that the constitutional right of Rep. Lado has been breached.

He stated that the rights of the detained lawmaker’s constituents to vote for him and for him to be voted for has been disenfranchised as his detention prevented him from participating in the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.