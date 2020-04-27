Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has celebrated the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi, Oba Saheed Elegushi, on the occasion of his 10th coronation anniversary.

Gbajabiamila in a statement personally signed by him said the residents of Lekki, have witnessed unprecedented good leadership since he became the monarch.

He said: “On behalf of myself, family, friends, and associates, I wish to congratulate the Oba of Ikate Land, Lekki, Lagos State, Oba Saheed Elegushi, on his 10th Anniversary on the throne.

“Your Royal Highness, since your ascension to the throne ten years ago, the people of Ikate Land, Lekki, has witnessed unprecedented good leadership.

“It is on record that you have been a great source of inspiration not only to your people but also to those outside the Ikate Land.

“As you mark your 10th Anniversary on the throne, I wish you continuous God’s guidance, protection, blessing and more wisdom to discharge the responsibility bestowed on you diligently.”