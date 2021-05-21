Reps reject discussion on Malami’s Open Grazing

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejects attempt to debate on comments made by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami on open grazing.

Hon. Solomon Bob from Rivers State during plenary raised a point of order of privilege to bring the attention of the House to the comment which he said was capable of fueling crisis in the country.

The lawmaker had described Malami’s comment on the ban as ‘disingenuous, irresponsible and loaded with incendiary trope and ethnic slur,’ wanted parliament to call Malami to order.

The presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Ahmd Idris Wase, however, requested to know the specific order in the Rule Book.

Bob, a lawyer and member representing Abua/Odual and Ahoada East Federal Constituency of Rivers State cited Order 6, matters of privilege and its relevant subsections, and habing got the order to speak, brought up the AGF comments praying that he, Malami be called to order.

“The order which you are bringing this matter is wrong. It’s either you bring it as a full motion to be debated, but coming under matters of privilege is wrong so take your seat”, Wase said.

When contacted after plenary, Bob blasted Malami, reiterating that the AGF’s comments lacked basis in law but were instead, capable of exacerbating the tense situation in the country.

He said: “Section 41 of the constitution which the minister alluded to deals with freedom of movement of human persons, not animals, and that comparing that with spare parts business is “bad politics which is akin to preparing the ground for violent attacks on dealers in the business in the northern parts of the country.”

The lawmaker cautioned the AGF to be mindful of his role under the constitution as the chief law officer of the federation and refrain from “divisive utterances that cast him as sectional and part.

Recall that 17 Southern Governors had earlier in a resolution after its meeting in Asaba, Delta State capital banned open grazing in the region.

The Governors saw the move as one of the ways of tackling the escalating insecurity in the country.

But in his reaction, Malami said the situation was like banning auto spare parts business in the north, saying; “it’s like saying, the northern governors coming together to say they prohibit spare parts trading in the north.” the minister was quoted to have said.

The lawmaker said “It is about constitutionality within the context of the freedom expressed in our constitution. Can you deny the rights of a Nigerian,” he queried.