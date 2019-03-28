Reps query ministry over N269m mini-stadium contract

Henry Omunu, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Sports on Thursday frowned at the sports ministry’s penchant of awarding contracts far above the appropriated figure, as typified by the construction of a mini -stadium at N269 million, instead of the N137 million Appropriation Act.

According to budget documents available to the House committee, the mini -stadium to be cited in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s home town in Kastina state for which the National Assembly appropriated funds in 2017 and 2018.

Chairman, Technical sub-Committee of the House Committee on Sports, Rep. Abubakar Nuhu Damburam (PDP/Kano) questioned the practice of awarding contracts over and above the amount appropriated, saying that it contravenes the Appropriation Act and the Procurement Act by creating unwarranted debts for the government.

“The ministry awarded a contract for a mini- stadium in Daura for N269 million as against the N137 million that was appropriated by the committee; tell me, how you can justify such an infraction of the Appropriation Act?

“The appropriated sum was N137 million and here you’re reporting an award of the contract to the tune of N269 million. Not only have you violated the Appropriation Act, you have also created unwarranted debts for government by promising to pay what you don’t have,” Danburam said.

Rep. Danburam further pointed out that in the budget document submitted to the House committee, the ministry purchased a Hilux SUV for which N10 million was appropriated, but awarded for procurement at N25 million.

Responding to the queries, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olusade Adesola, who represented the minister alluded to the fact that there was no justification for awarding contracts higher than the appropriated amount.

He said that lack of funding in 2017 led to the revaluation of the project having met with the contractors who said the cost had gone up.

Olusade said “the ministry took the approach knowing that the project is a works related one which had to be awarded at once with the funding spread across the medium term expenditure period.”

A member of the committee, Rep. Lazarus Ogbee, from Ebonyi state said there’s nothing that justifies the award of contracts that are higher than the amount appropriated by the National Assembly, threatening that “if the permanent secretary insists on defending it, the procurement committee of which I’m a member would formally take it up for investigation.”

Based on the detected discrepancies and errors contained in the budget document, the ministry was advised by the committee Chairman, Rep. Bukar Lawal Goni to withdraw the document and correct all errors.

The committee also resolved to suspend consideration of the ministry’s 2019 budget, pending the assessments of federal stadia across the country to ascertain the level of budget implementation on them.