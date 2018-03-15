Reps probe disappearance of N54m grant from IAAF

*Summon sports minister, AFN officials

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, condemned the disappearance of over N54million from the coffers of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) being grant from the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF).

Passing a motion sponsored by Rep. Duru Douye on the over payment of its annual grant to national federations by the IAAF, the resolved to probe the theft of $150,000 instead of the $15,000 it was entitled to by officials of the AFN.

Apart from the investigation, the House resolved to summon the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, officials of the AFN and the Central Bank to explain their roles in the disappearance of the excess grant, steps being taken to recover the missing funds and prevent disciplinary action against the country by the IAAF which is insisting on a refund.

Moving his motion, Rep. Douye said that the international athletics body is threatening to ban Nigeria from international competitions following the alleged disappearance of the $150,000 it paid to the AFN in error.

He said that the country was entitled to receive $15,000 as annual grant to member federations for the year 2017, expressing dismay that the $150,000 has disappeared from the coffers of the AFN.

According to him, the image of the country has been tarnished by this episode at the international level, adding that Nigeria risks being banned from international athletics competitions.

“It is ridiculous that in this era of the fight against corruption stance by the Buhari administration and operations of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the country, such colossal sum can be received and spent easily by anyone against statutory laws of the land,” he added.