Reps probe allegations of abuse on indigenous coys by Exxon Mobil

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has started probe into allegations of abuses in bidding for contract and operating processes by Exxon Mobil against Nigerian-owned catering companies and citizens.

The probe, carried out by House Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring led by Legor Idagbo at its maiden investigative sitting on Tuesday, said the exercise was not a witch-hunt.

He said: “This investigative hearing is not a witch-hunt in any way. We are all Nigerians and what is to the best interest of our country and citizens should be paramount in our minds.

“There is no way our indigenes would complain to us and we would fold our hands and not do something about it.”

The House on April 21, 2021, during plenary, stated that the American company was reported to have commenced a contract process which favoured foreign companies to the exclusion of indigenous service providers.

“We are aware that there are prejudice and biased procurement requirements for catering service provisions, targeted at automatically disqualifying proficient Nigerian companies from participating in the new catering technical and commercial bid.

“The House is also aware of reports of unfair treatment to Nigerians who render services to the company, especially the termination of catering contract of Royalty Hotels and Eden Hotels (catering companies owned by Nigerians) in August 2019 without clear reasons and re-awarding same to West African Caterers (a foreign company).”

The Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring had been mandated to investigate the matter by inviting Exxon Mobil’s management, the National Petroleum Investment Management Services and the Nigerian Content development and Monitoring Board.

At the hearing on Tuesday, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Exxon Mobil, Segun Banwo, who represented the Managing Director, refuted the allegations.

He said the MD was unable to appear because he was in isolation for COVID-19, having just come into the country.

After taking submissions, the committee adjourned for two weeks with the directive that Exxon Mobil provides documents to back their claim at the next sitting.

The committee also demanded that the company’s Managing Director appear in person, unfailnhly.

“For our indigenous contractors, we would ensure we protect you as much as possible. But we will also try not to jeopardize the operations of a multinational company that seeks to serve us too.

“So, we would create that balance. All we are doing is that we want to be armed with adequate information that we can balance the two and then arrive at a decision,” he added.