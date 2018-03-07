Reps probe under-age registration, issuance of PVCs by INEC

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, resolved to investigate the circumstances surrounding the registration and issuance of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to under aged voters in some parts of the country by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It described the act as unlawfu and illegal which must be check mated.

‎Consequently, the House resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to carry out a comprehensive investigation and report back to the House within five weeks.

It urged security agencies to provide maximum security for all INEC officials at their respective places of assignments to guard against any form of intimidation which the commission admitted prompted its officials to register the under aged voters in the first instance.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Johnbull Giemlong SheKarau enjoining the House to investigate the registration and insuance of Permanent Voters Cards to under aged voters by the INEC.

Moving the motion, Rep. Shekarau said that Section 12 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2010 provides that a person shall be qualified to be registered as a voter if such a person has attained the age of 18 years and the INEC is empowered to register and issue Permanent Voters’ Cards to eligible Nigerians.

He expressed concern about reports in the social, print and electronic media which indicated that there were incidences of under aged voters who presented themselves at polling units with Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to vote in the recently conducted Local Government Elections in Kano State He added that the Director of Publicity and Voter Education at INEC, Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, while responding to questions on the Africa Independent Television (AIT) on the matter on February 15, said that the under aged voters were registered because the lives of the registration officers were being threatened.

Rep. Sekerau lamented that the incidence caused serious embarrassment to the nation and amounted to a threat to the nation’s growing democracy and a danger to the security of lives of officials posted to handle sensitive national issues such as registration of eligible voters.

‎He then moved that the House should mandate its Committee on Electoral and Political Matters to investigate the incidence and report back within five weeks for further legislative action.

However, while supporting the motion, the duo of Reps Onyema and Abonta ‎sought for an ad hoc Committee because of the magnitude of the incidence and implication to the nation’s future electoral process.

Most law makers who contributed to the debate including Reps Agbonayinma, Mohammed Umar Bago and Henry Achibong among others condemned the act and demanded for a decisive action from their colleagues in the overall interest of the nation.

Henry Omunu, Abuja