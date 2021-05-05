Reps passes SIP Bill for second reading, obtains legal backing

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has passed the National Social Investment Programmes, (SIPs) Bill for second reading at plenary on Tuesday.

The SIP, comprising the N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Home-Grown School Feeding, Market Moni, Trader-Moni, amongst others have gotten the legal empowerment by this accentment by the green chamber.

This Bill for an Act, to Provide a Legal Framework, for Establishment of National Social Investment Programmes for the Assistance and Empowerment of the Poor and Vulnerable in Nigeria, is to alleviate poverty among vulnerable Nigerian citizens through Targeted Programmes for the Aged, Unemployed and Students.

Sponsored by Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Speaker,

Ahmed Idris-Wase, Mansur Soro (APC, Bauchi), and 9 others, the Bill seeks to establish a Trust Fund with an effective governing board and management team to administer and coordinate the implementation of the social investment programme.

It is also, “to ensure attainment objectives of the programmes, facilitate the realisation of socio-economic security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government.

“Ensure justice, equity, and fairness in the distribution and disbursement of benefits among targeted beneficiaries irrespective of geographical location, sex, ethnic, religious or tribal considerations. Facilitate effective inter-governmental relationship in the administration of the programmes.”