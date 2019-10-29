The House of Representatives on Tuesday opposed the implementation of the proposed ‘Operation positive identification’ and has resolved to interface with the army high command with a view to stopping the nationwide exercise.

Adopting a motion moved by the Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu at plenary, the House mandated its committee on army to meet with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai on the issue and report back to the House.

Leading debate on the motion, Rep. Elumelu noted that if the army goes ahead with the exercise, it would lead to possible militarization of the country.

He stated that the exercise if not stopped by the House would lead to the infringement on the fundamental right of Nigerians as enshrined in the constitution.

According to him, if allowed to take place, the exercise would downgrade innocent Nigerians to suspects and a conquered people in their own land as well as lead to abuses and serious security issues.

Rep. Elumelu said the exercise would also amount to the unilateral imposition of state of emergency across the country by army.

Contributing to the debate, Rep. Tobi Okechukwu said the exercise is not part of the mandate of the army, but that of other security agencies such as the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) among others and charged his colleagues to support the motion.

Also, Rep. Kolawole Lawal in his contribution described the planned ‘Operation positive identification’ as an exercise in futility, just as Rep. Lawal from Borno state said by planning such an exercise, the army has run short of ideas on how to tackle insecurity in the country.

The House after debating the motion unanimously adopted all its prayers through a voice vote.