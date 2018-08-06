Reps member lambasts Udom over death of security agents, 150 civilians

A member representing Abak\Etim Ekpo\Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Emmanuel Ekon, has faulted Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel’s poor handling of security crises in some parts of the state, noting that the administration under him was a disappointment to the electorate who voted him in 2015.

This followed the sacking of hundreds of local residents in two Local Government Areas of the State (Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun) by militants who, according to Ekon, have led to the killing of no fewer than 150 people including security agents as well as the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

Speaking yesterday in an interview in Uyo, the State capital, against the backdrop of the governor’s visit to the area at the weekend – to drop relief materials to the displaced residents, Ekon, described the action as belated, given the fact that “the crises have seriously devastated the affected communities for over two years”.

He, therefore, challenged Governor Emmanuel to name the sponsors, if he was sincere in his utterances at the Utu Etim Ekpo secretariat, where he admitted the crises were being sponsored.