The House of Representatives on Tuesday set up a 13-man ad hoc committee headed by Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC/Adamawa) to investigate the crisis rocking the Edo state House of Assembly.

The House resolution to probe the assembly crisis in Edo state followed the unanimous adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Julius Ihonvbere (APC/Edo) and two others at plenary.

Moving the motion, Rep. Ihonvbere expressed concern over the improper inauguration of the 7th Edo state House of Assembly on June 17 wherein nine out of the 24 elected members were sworn-in without the knowledge of the other 15 members-elect.

The lawmaker said that 10 days after the expiration of the 6th assembly in the state, 19 members-elect addressed a press conference demanding the governor to issue the proclamation of the House in accordance with Section 105 (3) of the constitution to avoid a constitutional crisis.

He declared that on the same day, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy abducted four members-elect and caused the clerk of the assembly to swear-in nine members-elect at 9.30pm well outside the normal time recognized by the rules of the House.

“At the so called nocturnal inauguration, some of the members that were forcefully sworn-in were improperly dressed with some in their casual wears such as shorts, jeans pants, t-shirts and slippers which aren;t allowable parliamentary dress code,” the House member stated.

Furthermore, he added that on June 18, 15 members-elect who were not informed of the nocturnal inauguration and two of those who were forcefully sworn-in addressed another press conference to condemn the charade that occurred at the assembly.

“However, to their chagrin, they were attacked by hired thugs and the state security outfit and backed by the police and aware that consequent upon the threat to their lives and injuries sustained from the attack, majority of the members-elect fled Edo state for safety.

“Against this background of the illegality and the growing security challenges in the state, no normal legislative business can take place unless the proper procedure for inaugurating the legislature is done as envisaged and guaranteed by the constitution and security provided,” he submitted.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila mandated the committee to investigate the matter and report back within one week.