Reps indict security agencies over Kaduna killings, launch probe

Henry Omunu, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday indicted security agencies for making no significant efforts in curtailing the continued massacre in communities in Kaduna state and has launched a probe into the killings following public p outcry.

The investigation, the House resolved is to unearth the immediate and remote causes of the crises

This is sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by House Minority Whip, Rep. Yakubu Umar Barde, representing, Chinkun/ Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna state.

Approving the motion, the House expressed concern over the incessant killings in the state by armed bandits in communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, wondering that in spite of the public outcry over the killings, the government and security agencies haven’t made significant efforts to bring the situation under control.

“Pockets of killings are still going on in the area. It will surprise you to know that up to this moment as I speak, no arrest of these killers has been made by the security agents, rather over 50 unarmed youth and opinion leaders of Adara extraction are being reminded in prison without due process of the law for over a month,” Rep. Bards stated in his lead debate.

He disclosed that the area had become a killing field and a theatre of war to the extent that there is no day a soul is not lost. Barde added that “these attacks and killings have become a daily activity. On February 10, Ungwan Village was attacked leaving 11 people dead.

“On February 26, Karamai Village was attacked and 40 people killed with over 100 houses burnt. Again between March 10-13 in Ugwan Barde, Inkirimi, Dogon Norman, Ugwqn Gora and Kyamara villages, over 90 people were also killed with several others injured and their houses burnt.”

According to him, the unwarranted killings have become the trend until the state government imposed a dusk- to- dawn curfew.

Barde said that the activities of the killers have become worrisome and a major concern to the villagers and therefore, called on the federal government and security agencies to intensify efforts in stemming the tide and ensuring that peace and normalcy returns to the area.

He regretted that previous attempts by the House to draw attention to the activities of bandits in Kajuru and the killing of the Adom Adara, led to the arrest of the suspects, disclosing however, that nothing has been heard about the prosecution of the suspects.

The minority whip nonetheless, appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to quickly move to the affected communities with relief materials in order to alleviate the sufferings of the displaced families.

In addition, the House mandated its relevant committees to carry out a thorough investigation on the various communal crises with a view to unravelling the fundamental issues responsible for the unrests and proffer solutions for lasting peace.

The motion received overwhelming support with the Deputy Speaker, Yusuff Lasun, Reps Nicholas Numa, Femi Fakeye and Sunday Adepoju speaking in favour of the motion before it was subsequently passed by the House.