Reps hail Elumelu for being among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people

By Henry Omunu

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) group, foremost African entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr Tony Elumelu, for making the list of top 100 most influential people in 2020 Time magazine award.

The lawmakers described the recognition as well-deserving, given Dr Elumelu’s selfless contribution towards human capital development, wealth creation, economic growth as well as empowerment of young entrepreneurs not only in Nigeria but also in Africa in general.

The caucus, in a statement signed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP/Delta), noted that Dr Elumelu’s entrepreneurial spirit, hard work and innovativeness have again brought respect and honour to our nation in the international arena.

“As lawmakers, we are proud of Dr Elumelu, whose performance in global business competitiveness has further reinforced our individual and collective resilience to add value in our national, continental and the global quest for economic growth and better living standard”.

They added that Dr Elumelu’s achievement in providing corporate and consumer banking services to more than 21 million customers every year in no fewer than 20 African countries, the United Kingdom and France as well as his feat in financial services, hospitality, healthcare, power and energy to boost wealth creation, business and employment opportunities and better living standard in Nigeria and across Africa.

The caucus also noted that the naming by Time is another loud ovation to the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) for its creation of millions of jobs particularly through the investing of $5, 000 in 1, 000 young entrepreneurs every year, across all 54 countries as well as his economic philosophy of Africapitalism, which has repositioned private sector engagement across the continent.

The lawmakers urged Dr Elumelu to see this recognition as a voice speaking for the beneficiaries of his programs and a call for more service to humanity.