Reps finally recalls Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin from suspension

The former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, has finally been recalled from his 180-day suspension for disparaging the House and bringing the National Assembly to disrepute.

Hon Jibrin will therefore resume his legislative functions following the lifting of the suspension.

The Kano State lawmaker’s recall was announced on Tuesday, by the Speaker of the House, Hon Yakubu Dogara, who displayed a letter of apology from the erstwhile suspended lawmaker.

The Daily Times recalls that Jibrin (Kano, APC), was suspended following the controversial 2016 budget

padding scandal that rocked the National Assembly.

In announcing Jibrin’s recall from suspension, Dogara said the lawmaker can resume his legislative activities anytime he so wishes, saying the letter of apology showed that he has met all the requirement and conditions given by the House before his suspension can be upturned.

Before this latest development, Hon Jibrin, who represents Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency of Kano State had vowed not to apologise after his suspension, insisting that he did nothing wrong to warrant his suspension.

He also insisted on the speaker and other principal officers of the House submitting themselves for investigation in relation to his allegations of padding the 2016 budget.