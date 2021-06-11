Reps draw attention to abuses in orphanages

The House of Representatives has appealed to the Federal Government to end incessant abuses in orphanages across the country by operators.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. James Owolabi (APC-Lagos) at Thursday’s plenary in Abuja

Speaking on the motion, Owolabi said that many orphanages were not registered, making it impossible for the authorities to ascertain the actual number of children in their custody.

He said that the unregistered orphanages were also involved in illegal operations such as child trafficking and nocturnal abuse of children.

The lawmaker further stated that it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of citizens including orphans.

The House, therefore, urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development to collaborate with relevant agencies of government towards ending the abuse.

It mandated the Committee on Women Affairs to ensure compliance.