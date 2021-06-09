Reps direct Security Chiefs to arrest, prosecute offenders of Igangan killings

Tom Okpe, Abuja

The House of Representatives at its plenary on Tuesday directed the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba and other security agencies in the country to intensify efforts in arresting and prosecuting the assailants that invaded lgangan town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State last Sunday.

The assailants killed over 50 persons, destroying the Oba’s palace, (Asigangan of lgangan) and other properties.

The House also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to provide relief materials to

assist all those whose properties or businesses were destroyed as a result of the invasion.

It condoled with the Government of Oyo State, families and friends of all that lost their lives as a result of the invasion, urging the people and lbarapa axis to calm down and report any suspicious persons to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

These decisions were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Muraina Ajibola and all members from the South West at plenary.

Moving the motion, Ajibola expressed dismay that the assailants in their large numbers, invaded the town around 11pm on motorcycles, ‘and allegedly opened fire, without any provocation on innocent, defenceless and harmless indigenes.

He was disheartened that over 50 harmless indigenes of lgangan were killed in cold blood, about 90 others sustained life threatening injuries, 50 houses including the palace of the Oba of the town (Asigangan of lgangan), petrol filling stations, houses, shops with goods inside, trucks with goods inside and other properties worth millions of Naira were razed down by the marauders during the attack.

“The Ibarapa axis of Oyo State, has been the hotbed of several violent clashes between the bandits and the indigenous farmers, which generated national outcry, and lgangan town appeared to be the epicentre of these crises, and all attempts by the Federal Government and the Oyo State Government to find a permanent solution to the crises appear not to be successful.

READ ALSO: Biafra: IPOB’s Lawyer, Ejiofor, reveals those who are after his life

“On the prompting of Members representing lgangan ( lbarapa Central/ Ibarapa North Federal constituency) and Oyo State and the unanimous support of other Members of the House of Representatives, this hallowed chamber had passed several resolutions urging the Federal Government and the relevant security agencies, to amongst others, upgrade the lgangan Police Station to the Divisional Police Headquarters, and put in place measures to strengthen the security architecture of lgangan town, Oyo State, and all the States in the South—West of Nigeria but to no avail”.

Ajibola expressed worry that due to the last attack, residents of igangan Town and lbarapa axis of 0yo State, are relocating from the town in droves, which is likely to paralyse the economic and social activities of the town adding that the

attack is capable of escalating the already tensed security situation in lgangan town, Oyo State and all the states in the South-west of Nigeria.