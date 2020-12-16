Reps direct NCC to extend NIN update on Sim cards to January

The House of Representatives has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to extend the deadline for the provision of National Identification Number by telecommunication service subscribers to 10 weeks.

The House, at the plenary on Wednesday, described the two weeks given to SIM card users by the Nigerian Communications Commission to provide their NIN to service providers as grossly inadequate.

The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, had moved a motion of urgent public importance to demand more time.

Adopting the motion, the House resolved that the exercise should end on January 28, 2021, as against December 30, 2020.

The NCC had threatened that SIM cards not linked to NIN issued by the National Identity Management Commission would be blocked.

Daily Times earlier reported that NCC had directed Mobile Network Oeprators to update their customers SIM registrations with the National Identity Number (NIN), saying numbers without the update would be blocked by December 30.