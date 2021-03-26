Reps direct Head of Service to post applicants employed since 2018

Tom Okpe, Abuja



House of Representatives has directed Head of Service, HoS of the Federation to cause the immediate posting of 35 persons employed since 2018 but not posted and ensure that their years of service are regularized and reconciled with others who were employed on the same date and grade levels.



The Green Chamber also mandated the Committee on Public Service Matters to investigate the matter and ensure compliance.



These resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion on: “Need to Investigate Refusal the HoS to Post 35 Candidates Employed by the Federal Civil Service Commission”, sponsored by Sani Umar-Bala (APC, Kano).



Moving the motion, Umar-Bala noted that the recruitment process in the Federal Civil Service is preceded by the availability of vacancies and source of funding for recruitment of candidates into various cadres and positions noting that, Federal Civil Service Commission advertised vacancies for employment into various Ministries, Department and Agencies in National Dailies including Daily Trust on Monday 19 September 2016.



The lawmaker said he was aware that upon completion of the selection and recruitment process, successful applicants cut across the 6 geo-political zones were issued letters of appointments.



According to Bala, between 3rd and 7th September 2018, the Bureau of Public Procurement expended public funds to conduct an induction training programme for the recruited Procurement Officers.



“Also aware that in compliance with administrative procedures, the Bureau of Public Procurement which was among the establishments that vacancies were declared and candidates were duly recruited as procurement officers.



“Concerned that rather than absorb all the inducted and trained recruited officers, the Bureau of Public Procurement selected a few among them for posting and rejected 35 persons, who were subsequently sent to the Head of Service for reposting to other Ministries and Establishments.



“Also concerned that due to their rejection by the Bureau, the Federal Civil Service Commission through its Department of Recruitment secured a waiver for change of Cadre, for the 35 persons from Procurement Cadre to other Cadres; however, since 2018, the affected persons have been left in limbo without communication.



“Further concerned that other persons recruited along the 35 affected persons have since undergone various stages of career development including confirmation in the civil service and indeed, promotions to the next grade levels.



“Disturbed that the issuance of appointment letters to these group of persons signifies a contract which is currently being negated and also represents grave injustices to the affected persons including their career developments.”



Meanwhile, the House adjourned plenary to Tuesday, April 13, 2021, for lawmakers to proceed on Easter break.



The adjournment followed the adoption of a motion, moved by the House Leader, Ado Doguwa after the unanimous adoption of votes and proceedings of the day.