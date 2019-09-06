The House of Representatives on Friday declared that it would seek restoration and recompense for the Nigerian victims of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja, in the first official of the House to the attacks.

Gbajabiamila stated that “let no one be left in any doubt, we will seek and we will obtain by whatever means available, due restoration and recompense for all that has been lost in this latest conflagration and all the ones that have come before.”

He announced that the House is committed to ensuring that all victims of the xenophobic attacks get justice and that the perpetrators are punished for their crimes.

“We have heard the cries of our citizens and we have witnessed their devastation; we will mourn for the dead and cry for the lost, but we will not stop there,” he assured.

According to him, there should be urgency by the federal government in demanding nothing less than total commitment to revoking the old arrangements that have made such abominations against Nigerians possible.

Gbajabiamila added that “Nigeria has demonstrated its commitment to the brotherhood of nations, sacrificing life, labour and wealth to achieve peace and restore freedom from Sierra Leone to Liberia, Sao Tome to South Africa.

“Nigeria’s commitment had always been to the advancement of Africa; freedom in all lands and prosperity for all African peoples.

Yet, today and too many a time, we are called to stand as pallbearers, bringing home to burial the bodies of our brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, our children, ravaged and decimated.

“What is their offence? That they dared to dream of glory and profit beyond our borders, and having dreamt, they endeavoured to make real the visions of their heart. We did not provoke, nor do we deserve the violence that has been visited on our people in South Africa.

“We reject entirely the obvious attempt to change the true narrative of events by casting the recently organised acts of violence as merely internecine conflict between gangs fighting for turf.

“Unless it is the position of the South African government that all Nigerians living in South Africa are gangsters and criminals, we demand that they reject these claims without equivocation.’’

He however, appealed to Nigerians who are tempted to respond to the latest incidents with reprisal attacks on South Africans and their businesses in the country to resist such temptation.

“We will honour the lives of our fallen brothers by making sure that never again will our citizens’ inalienable right to life and liberty be so wantonly denied here at home or anywhere else in the world.

“We will honour the sacrifice of the fallen by devoting ourselves once more to a covenant of service to one another, certain in the knowledge that our greatest protection against such harms is peace, progress and prosperity in the homeland,” he said.