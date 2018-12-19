Reps committee begins probe of PenCom N9tr assets

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee set up to investigate the National Pension Commission has begun its activities. The committee which was set up on Tuesday last week was mandated to investigate the net assets value of the contributory pension fund valued at N9 trillion. Setting up the committee, the House had accused PenCom of violating all known laws establishing and regulating it activities. The House therefore mandated the committee to dig deep into all the activities of PenCom from April 2017 till date. It had also mandated the committee to investigate the commission’s compliance with the Procurement Act. Members of the committee headed by Rep. Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima from Edo State include Reps. Badru Dolapo, Gobi Bukar, Munir Dan’Agundi, Obinna Onwubuariri, Emmanuel Ekon and Zakari Angulu. Others are Reps. Aminu Tukur, Gabriel Kolawole, Iboro Ekanem, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Edward Pwajok and Benjamin Wayo. When contacted, Rep. Agbonnayima said the committee is committed to investigating the commission’s alleged irregularities. “We will leave no stone unturned in carrying out our investigations,” the Edo lawmaker said.