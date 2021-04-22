Reps Begins Probe Of High Acceptance Fees In Tertiary Institutions

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Services has been tasked with investigating the high acceptance fees paid by Nigerian universities.

This was in response to a motion made by Julius Ihonvbere, a senator, during plenary on Wednesday.

The House is concerned that some public universities’ arbitrary high admission fees for new students around the country have become a source of great concern for many families.

Legislators are worried that the disastrous effects of exorbitant acceptance fees in public universities have resulted in many indigent students losing their admission due to their inability to pay the fees.

The committee is expected to come back in four weeks with recommendations for further legislative action.

Parents and students have long complained about the high admission fees paid by federally sponsored colleges around the country.

The legislators’ action would provide some relief to the students.