Reps begin 1999 constitutional amendment Thursday

The House of Representatives is to begin the process of amending the 1999 constitution on Thursday with the formal inauguration of the Special Adhoc Committee by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi are some of the dignitaries expected at the event.

Headed by Deputy Speaker,Ahmed Idris Wase, the committee is expected to hold public hearings and collate views of a cross section of Nigerians, Daily Times gathered.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma, Wase said Prof. Dallas C.J. Dallas of the University of Jos will deliver the keynote address on the topic “Prospects and challenges before the 9th House of Representatives: Fulfilling Citizens expectations and the imperatives for the review of the Nigerian Constitution”.

According to the statement, “The 9th House of Representatives pursuant to order 13 Rule 3 of the Standing Orders and in its quest to provide an avenue for national dialogue and bequeath to the nation a realistic and acceptable body of laws recently constituted the House Special Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 ( as amended).

“The event, which is coming at a time when we are celebrating our 60th independence Anniversary is expected to usher the House into a period of intense national engagement/conversation where relevant stakeholders and members of the public make their inputs to the constitution review process with a view to enacting laws that reflect the moral values and aspirations of the Nigeria people.”

Puma said Fayemi; Executive Director, Policy and LegislaievAdvocacy Centre, Clement Nwankwo and renowned academic and former Vice Chancellor, Prof Auwalu Yadudu will deliver good messages.