Reps approve NASS Sergeant–at-Arms to bear arms

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved for the procurement and bearing of firearms by Sergeant-at-Arms of the National Assembly.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Ossai Ossai representing (PDP/Delta) in order to guard against the future invasion of the National Assembly.

Ossai while moving the motion for the need to allow the Sergeant-at -Arms to procure and bear arms, said that it was the universal practice for those charged with the security of legislative institutions to bear arms.

According to Ossai, it has become necessary following the increasing security threats against the National Assembly.

The lawmaker stated that in other democratic nations in the world, Sergeant-At-Arms carry arms and that the National Assembly security personnel cannot operate in isolation.

“There is an urgent need to train the Sergeant-At-Arms of the National Assembly for the use of firearms and other self defence mobile electronic devices.

“A well trained Sergeant-At-Arms on the use, bearing, procurement and storage of firearms will give the lawmakers and the entire National Assembly premises the needed safety and a better security protection it deserves,” Ossai added.

The House therefore, resolved to amend the National Assembly Service Commission Act of 2014 to establish a full fledge training academy as a unit of the office of Sergeant-At-Arms of the National Assembly.

It also resolved to amend the standing orders of the House to provide for the Sergeant-At-Arms to use and bear firearms for the protection of legislators, the National Assembly premises and its precincts.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

The House consequently, mandated its committees on police and legislative compliance to liaise with the Presidency and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Our correspondent recalls that on April 18, thugs invaded the Senate chamber and carried away the mace while on August7; operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) invaded the National Assembly preventing lawmakers and workers from accessing the complex.