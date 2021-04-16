Reports on bandits killings indict 5 Emirs, 27 District heads, Military...

…Why bandits killings will not end

IDIBIA GABRIEL, KADUNA

Details of reports of the committee set up by the Zamfara State government to investigate the reasons and causes of attacks, Kidnap, abduction and killings by bandits submitted to the state government has been released.

The report tagged: ‘MD Yusuf Committee’, the report of the body set up by Zamfara State Governor Dr. Bello Muhammadu Matawalle to investigate the reasons for bandits killings despite the negotiations, allegedly indicted five Emirs, 27 District heads, Military and Police officers in the state.

Making the revelations in an interview in Kaduna, the national coordinator of APC Concerned Youths of Nigeria, Dr. Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkafi also said the Governor’s refusal to make the report findings public as promised further destroyed his only chances for winning the heart of the people for 2023.

Shinkafi who is also an indigenes of the state lamented that the killings by bandits continued to take place in Zamfara till date despite purported negotiation with the insurgent by the state government.

Dr. Shinkafi said the setting up of the committee was the only good thing the Governor did in the state under his regime, but that his refusal to execute the content of the reports has destroyed his good intensions.

He said, “The damage has been done, as we speak killings, abductions are still taking place in Zamfara State.

“MD Yusuf committee set up by the Governor of Zamfara State to investigate the reasons for the Killings by bandits was commendable. But he refused to implement the committee reports. He destroyed the good plan, for refusing to execute the reports.

“The committee reports said 5 Emirs are involved in the bandits killings and one Emir was involved in the killing of one person mentioned; 27 “dekechi” District heads are also involved.

“The military, Police are also involved, according to the report of the committee that sat for about 4 months endangering their lives, travelling to villages and came up with the reports.

“Matawalle promised to execute the reports when completed, but up till today he did not, the report is still under lock and key and those indicted are still leaders in the various communities and are still walking on the street free and that’s why bandits killings and abductions will not finish in Zamfara State,” he lamented.

According to Shinkafi who also spoke to our Correspondent at the end of the press briefing, in his Kaduna residence, until the governor execute the committees’ reports to the latter, killings and abduction by bandits in Zamfara will not end.