A total of 1,036 people have benefited from a week-long free healthcare service and education grant provided by a member of the House of Representatives, Raheem Olawuyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olawuyi, who is Chairman, House Committee on Disaster Management, represents Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in Kwara.

NAN reports that 700 people with eye ailments received free eye glasses while 336 students across 84 schools in the constituency received N7500 grant each to support their education.

NAN also reports that both the education grant and free medical services, which started from Aiyedun community in Oke-Ero Local Government Area on Oct. 7, were rounded off at the palace of the Alofa of Ilofa, Oba Samuel Dada.

Speaking after the exercise at his constituency office in Omu-Aran, the lawmaker said the gesture was to improve the health status and human capacity of the people of the constituency.

Olawuyi said it was also part of the fufilment of his campaign promises to the people of the constituency.

“As a politician, there are lots things we can do to empower our people positively apart from buying rice and other food stuffs for them.

“What can we do to better the lot of our people, giving out food stuff is just an act of Sadaqa (alms given), that is what we call it in Islam.

“What can we do to impact on their heatlh status and improve on their capacity for them to be self sufficient.

“Example of what we intended is what is happening today across our constituency,” he said.

He said plans were on top gear toward training teachers in the constituency on Information Communication Technology (ICT).

“It is our hope that they will in turn impact the same on their students in aligning with modern trends in innovations and technology,” he said.

In his remarks, the Alofa of Ilofa, Oba Samuel Dada, described the lawmaker’s gesture as “unprecedented in the history of the constituency”.

He expressed optimism that Olawuyi would deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the constituency, if given the desired support.

The monarch urged the people to continue to imbibe tolerance, dedication, unity, peaceful co-existence and be supportive of goverment’s policies and programmes at all times.

Mr Bode Towoju, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Kwars, on his part, thanked Olawuyi for his foresight and pragmatism.

Towoju urged the people to be patient with the administration Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara to deliver the dividends of democracy as promised.

Alhaji Salahudeen Abioye, an eye glass beneficiary, and Ibikunle Olanrewaju, a grant beneficiary, in seperate remarks, thanked the donor for the intervention. (NAN)