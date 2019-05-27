Rep. Lar holds training on leather making for youth

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

A House of Representatives member, Rep. Beni Lar has declared that Plateau state can generate revenue from turning animal skin into leather.

Rep. Lar, who represents Langtang North and South also said over 60 Plateau youth will be trained in leather making using animal skin.

The federal parliamentarian stated this at the weekend during the launch of the first Hides and Skin Entrepreneurship Centre in Jos.

The Daily Times reports that the centre is established to train youth in skin processing and manufacturing of leather which is yielding income for states like Kano.

The hides and skin centre was facilitated by the Ministry of Science and Technology with Rep. Lar influencing it to be sighted in Plateau state as the chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology.

While speaking with journalists during the event, Rep. Lar said the state is blessed with animals such as snakes, cattle, sheep and horses, adding that if properly harnessed it will turn the fortunes of the state around.

“Langtang has a lot of snakes and in other local government areas you can find crocodiles which can be used to produce shoes, bags and other items,” she added.

Our correspondent reports that the centre is established as a branch of the Nigerian Leather Institute and Science Technology, Kaduna.