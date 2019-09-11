The House of Representatives member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, has dedicated his victory at the tribunal to God and the people of his constituency.

Rep. Gagdi, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said this in an interview on Wednesday in Jos, while reacting to the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal which upheld his election as duly elected.

A former lawmaker, Timothy Golu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged the election of Rep. Gagdi over massive rigging and other irregularities.

But, the tribunal knocked out Golu’s petition for lack of merit and declared Rep. Gagdi winner of the polls.

Rep. Gagdi thanked his constituents and his teeming supporters for standing by him throughout the trial and promised not to fail them, adding that “salvaging Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency is a task we must accomplish.

“I neither plotted to emerge through rigging, nor did I contract anybody to help me rig the election by whatever means. I took solace in my campaign slogan, ‘Da Yardan Allah’, believing only in the Supreme Being as the giver of victory.

“And in His infinite mercies, granted us victory at the polls and reaffirmed the victory on Tuesday through the court. By the grace of God, Gagdi is a movement that cannot be wished away by machinations of political adversaries. We shall make a difference.”

The lawmaker promised to secure employment for the teeming graduates in his constituency, adding that youths and women would also be empowered through various skills.

He also promised to support farmers in his constituency with farm inputs and other incentives to enable them thrive in farming business.

“Let me reiterate our collective resolve to ensure that our able bodied men and women are gainfully employed in various federal ministries, departments and agencies,” he assured. (NAN)