Reno Omokri has stated that he disagrees with clergyman and senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleiman, who had opposed to the Federal government placing a photo of herdsmen on the new Nigerian passport.

Suleiman via his Twitter handle yesterday July 11th, expressed his displeasure at the instance of the Federal government to put a photo of herdsmen on the new passport.

The clergyman shared a snap of his passport page and wrote:

‘That’s the new Nigeria passport..it now has herdsmen inscribed in it…it’s shameful that a certain extraction now represents a nation with 6 geopolitical zones..everything is now very clear..God will frustrate every evil agenda in nigeria.job 5v12,eccl 8v11.’

Reno however disagrees with the suleman’s position. In a post he shared on Instagram, Reno stated that he doesn’t see anything wrong in the government putting a photo of herdsmen on the passport as they are also Nigerians as well. In his words

I am against RUGA and I am against ISLAMISATION. I am willing to spill my blood to ensure that both of them DONT see the light of day.

But as long as other ethnic groups are represented on the new Nigerian international passport,

I don’t see anything wrong in it bearing the image of herdsmen and their cattle. Herdsmen are also Nigerians. We are against KILLER herdsmen, not PEACEFUL herdsmen. We must promote PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE.

I have now received other pages of the new passport. It has images of ethnic nationalities from all 6 geopolitical zones. The issue of herdsmen on the passport may be distasteful to some due to the killings by killer herdsmen, but it is not wrong. It is necessary for peaceful coexistence”.