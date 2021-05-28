Online Courses for Top Executives

Reno Omokri questions Buhari on Farouk Yahaya’s appointment, “But will Buhari die?”

28th May 2021
by Ada Ada
Reno Omokri,

Nigerian Activist and book writer, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya.

He congratulated him, but still questioned President Muhammadu Buhari.

Taking to his Twitter page, Reno Omokri, congratulated Major General Farouk Yahaya on his new appointment.

He went on as he questioned President Muhammadu by asking him “Would he die if he doesn’t appoint a Northerner in any vital positions in Nigeria?”

Recall that Former and late COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru, was also a Northerner. Most positions in Nigeria are also occupied by the same Northerners.

Reno Omokri’s statement reads: “I congratulate General Yahaya on his appointment as Chief of Army Staff But will Buhari die if he doesn’t appoint a Northern Muslim?

“Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, Defence, Army, Police, Airforce, NSA, DMI, EFCC, NCS, NIS, NPS all led by Northern Muslim Males!”

Ada Ada

