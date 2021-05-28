Reno Omokri questions Buhari on Farouk Yahaya’s appointment, “But will Buhari die?”

Nigerian Activist and book writer, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya.

He congratulated him, but still questioned President Muhammadu Buhari.

Taking to his Twitter page, Reno Omokri, congratulated Major General Farouk Yahaya on his new appointment.

I congratulate General Yahaya on his appointment as Chief of Army Staff



But will Buhari die if he doesn’t appoint a Northern Muslim?



Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, Defence, Army, Police, Airforce, NSA, DMI, EFCC, NCS, NIS, NPS all led by Northern Muslim Males!#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 27, 2021

Recall that Former and late COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru, was also a Northerner. Most positions in Nigeria are also occupied by the same Northerners.

