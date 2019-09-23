The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastic Province of the Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has called on Nigerians not to elect leaders without academic certificates.

This is as he demanded for the trial and prosecution of President Muhammad Buhari for alleged forgery and plagiarism of his certificate.

Bishop Chukwuma made the call while speaking with journalists at the weekend in Enugu after officiating a religious programme, tagged: “Breakfast with the Lord” at the Enugu Sports Club, organized by the former Chairman of the sports club, Chief Ben Etiaba, to mark his 56th birthday.

Rev. Chukwuma, who delivered a sermon at the event, with the theme: “Within God nothing is impossible” posited that if the issue is not properly addressed, it will continue to discourage young Nigerians from their educational pursuits, “as they will say what is the need, after all, an uncertificated person is governing a nation with millions of highly educated individuals.”

He however, challenged Nigerians to take up the matter legally, saying that “it should be another case to pursue because some people are now saying that he went to school.

“Although, there is a lacuna in the constitution, the constitution should be reviewed; it should be specific that the person running for president of the country must have a specified certificate. It shouldn’t be ambiguous.

“Buhari should be charged for forgery because if he says he has no certificate, where did they get the certificate presented to him in Aso Rock some time ago? This is forgery and plagiarism.

“I think another case should rise up from that because the President forged a certificate which was presented to him in Aso Rock. So, that certificate should be taken as a case. Where did he get it from? He has no certificate, yet they say we are fighting corruption. What we are fighting is absolute nonsense.

“In 1961, there was no certificate with photograph of anybody. So, Buhari should be charged for forgery and plagiarism. We cannot be ruled by an uncertificated president where you have people of intelligence. It is seriously unacceptable and unfortunate because the whole world is looking at us as imbeciles,” the archbishop observed.

The clergyman used the occasion to appeal for the review of the country’s constitution to be specific that politicians seeking elective positions must have academic certificates.

In a brief chat with journalists, the elated celebrant, Chief Etiaba, who is the eldest son to ex- Governor of Anambra state, Mrs. Virgy Etiaba, expressed appreciation to God for making it possible for him to attain the new age.

Chief Etiaba said: “I feel glad and happy today and l want to say thank you God for adding one year to my life with good health and using me to render selfless services to the society, especially mentoring of young ones who are future leaders of tomorrow.”

Etiaba noted that he has every reason to appreciate God for his love and magnanimity to him and his family.

Our correspondent reports that the ceremony was attended by dignitaries from far and near, including the mother of the celebrant, Mrs. Etiaba.