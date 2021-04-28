Remi Tinubu blast Smart Adeyemi over comments on insecurity, asking him if he is a Wolf in sheep’s clothing

Senator Smart Adeyemi has been chastised by Senator Remi Tinubu for his remarks on insecurity in the country.

During a plenary session yesterday, the senator stated that Nigeria needs international assistance to combat the country’s worsening insecurity.

Remi Tinubu interrupted him, asking: “Are you in PDP (Peoples Democratic Party)? Are you a wolf in sheep’s clothing?” Adeyemi, however, ignored her comments and continued: “We cannot pretend that we are capable of handling the situation in our hands. America, as powerful as they are, when the pandemic came, it came to a point China came to their rescue.

“We shouldn’t act as if we need international assistance right now. Hundreds of billions of naira have been spent on security services with no results. I’m a member of the party and a supporter of the APC, but we can no longer remain silent as supporters.”

Many Nigerians have criticized the senator for her remarks, calling her insulting and unpatriotic. They said Smart Adeyemi was raising a national security problem, but she had to bring up the PDP.