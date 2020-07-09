Remain calm at a time of crisis, LCCI president admonishes SMEs

Leaders of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been asked to remain calm at a time of crisis; saying, the capacity to handle stress and remain calm during the time of COVID-19 will engender hope within their workforce.

The President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Toki Mabogunje explained that the move will help speed up the recovery of businesses.

She stressed that it will enhance their decision-making abilities as well as enable their businesses to continue to maintain order in its operations and restrain from a fire brigade approach to solving problems.

Mabogunje, who was a keynote speaker at a virtual global leadership training themed, ‘Playing to your strengths: How to position and thrive as an SME in tough economic times’, explained that the ability to quickly make the right and hard decisions to make progress in the face of difficult circumstances will be critical to their business operations.

“You should be goal-driven in your orientation. Your skillfulness at establishing short, medium and long-term goals with specific objectives, assigning them to staff and ensuring follow-through will be critical to surmounting your varied challenges during this period”, she said.