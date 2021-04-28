Relocating AFRICOM HQ to Africa, an invitation for recolonization of Africa – Sani tells Buhari

Senator Shehu Sani has frowned at the call by President Buhari inviting the United States to relocate the AFRICOM Headquarters from Germany to Africa—near the Theatre of Operation; against the backdrop of growing security challenges in West & Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region & the Sahel.

Shehu Sani expressed his displeasure in a series of tweet on Wednesday morning.

Shehu stated, “Over six decades since Independence, African countries should purposefully work together to confront & address their security challenges,while honorably seeking foreign technical assistance.The call for the US to relocate it’s @USAfricaCommand HQ to Africa is unconscionable.”

He further added, “Once the US relocates their HQ to Africa,Russia,China,Iran,Saudia,Israel and co would follow suit with establishing their Commands HQs,and then Africa will be militarily Balkanized; then we either become like Korea or like Syria.”

“The President call for World powers military HQ on African Soil is an open invitation for recolonization of Africa. Its easier to tell and get them to come and when they come,it’s impossible to tell and get them to go out.”