Relive the Best Moments of BBNaija Lockdown this March on Africa Magic

By Mutiat Alli

MultiChoice Nigeria is set to air highlights from BBNaija season 5 from Monday, 1 March till Friday, 26 March 2021 on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) at 10pm.

BBNaija lovers will have another opportunity to relive some of the best moments of the BBNaija Lockdown edition, six months after the epic grand finale which saw Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe emerge winner.

The highlights episodes will also get fans primed and excited for the upcoming Reunion show of the season.

BBNaija continues to be a TV phenomenon in Nigeria and across Africa.

The Lockdown edition set the record for the number of votes cast with 900 million votes recorded during the show and over 60 billion impressions on digital.

The edition also broke the Showmax live-streaming record, becoming the most-watched live entertainment content ever on the streaming service.

Fans of the reality TV show will enjoy up to 40 episodes, containing their favourite and most memorable moments from the Lockdown edition.

BBNaija Lockdown Highlights will air on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) from 10pm till 11pm daily, available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga and GOtv Max and Jolli.