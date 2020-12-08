Religious Freedom: Nigeria, China, Saudi Arabia, 7 others on US blacklist

The United States has added Nigeria and nine other countries to a blacklist on religious freedom, Daily Times gathered.

This is the first time Nigeria is being added to the list and will face sanctions if the record continues to deteriorate.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo described Nigeria, as a “Country of Particular Concern” for religious freedom.

Other nations in the list include China, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Pompeo tweeted on Monday, “Today, the U.S. designates Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations.”

His tweet added that America is unwavering in its commitment to religious freedom.

“No country or entity should be allowed to persecute people with impunity because of their beliefs. These annual designations show that when religious freedom is attacked, we will act.”

