RCCG plans massive reduction of unemployment, social vices

Towards promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth and arrest youth restiveness, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has announced that its forthcoming annual National Youth and Adult convention tagged Agents of Transformation would address unemployment.

Addressing journalists at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp along Lagos/Ibadan expressway, the Assistant General Overseer on Young Adults and Youths Affairs, Pastor Peter Amenkhienan said the event slated for September 18 to October 2, 2017 will feature national Youths Sports festival, Transformation Challenge and the Redeemed Initiative Skill and Empowerment (RISE).

According to him, speakers are drawn from across various fields of endeavours based on their achievements anchored on the seven mountains of the society which are religion, economic, education, politics, family and media.

Amenkhienan who spoke through the national Young and Adult Youth pastor, Precious Akingbade said RCCG is targeting raising leaders with character and integrity who will do their country proud anywhere in the world.

The convention according to him will target the teenagers,undergraduates and the young at heart adding that the previous editions have helped reduce unemployment and social vices among the youth based on feedback from participants.

Building on the last edition which was tagged Vessels Unto Honour, the youth pastor said this year’s edition is all about ensuring a radical change among youths who will in turn transform their society.

“In RCCG, we emphasise that success without integrity is no achievement, we don’t have bastards in RCCG, there are pockets of people that are in politics and have not soiled their hands with corruption such as our Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun, Gen. Olonishakin, Prof Akabueze and many others who are RCCG members and are in politics”, he said.

On 2019, the pastor said he foresees a major shift in government because God is raising people who will not soil their hands and get enmeshed in corruption.

Esther Taiwo