Orphans Get N10.3 Million For Cows To Celebrate Sallah

This will be a Sallah like no other for hundreds of orphans in Sokoto state.

The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission has distributed 10.3 million naira to 86 District Heads to buy cows for them during the Eid-el-kabir celebrations.

Chairman of the commission, Lawal Maidoki, said the gesture is part of government’s effort to ease the suffering of the orphans and the needy.

Maidoki said that the financial constrains facing the nation have not stopped government from executing its good intentions toward a better life for the poor and vulnerable in the society.

He said that the money was routed through the traditional rulers because they are the closest avenue through which the government can reach orphans and the physically challenged.

Maidoki said that government would soon construct Zakkat offices across all districts in the 23 local government areas, and urged the District Heads to support the commission’s tree planting efforts.