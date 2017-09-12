Man Jailed in china For Teaching Islam Online

More than 100 people were members of each group, the website said. Huang is a member of the Hui minority. China is not taking its tight grip on religious association for granted.

Last year, a man named Huang Shike was arrested in Xinjiang province, three months after forming a discussion group about Muslim worship on the messaging app WeChat.

But Shike has now been sentenced to two years in a Chinese prison.

According to an official website, China Judgments Online, Shike taught about the Quran, Islam’s holy book, in another WeChat discussion group.

More than 100 people were members of each group, the website said. Huang is a member of the Hui minority.

The discussion groups “disturbed normal religious activity” and violated laws about using the internet to discuss religion, the website said.

Chinese authorities have steadily tightened controls on Xinjiang, where they believe radical Islamic thought has infiltrated the region.