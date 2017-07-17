Expect more large-scale campaigns in second half 2017 at global scene– Expert

An expert, Tyler Butler, Founder and Principal, Eleven Consulting, and Former Director of CSR at GoDaddy, has said that people should expect to see more large-scale campaigns in the second half of 2017 and beyond that leverage their company products to help their local communities.

Butler who was a guest speaker at a forum organised by experts on corporate social responsibility recently in Lagos on how CSR would impact the world in the second half of this year disclosed that one great example of this was Subaru’s ‘Drive the Love’ campaign.

This campaign offers a $250 donation to one of a few select, well-respected charities with each Subaru purchase and also ties the campaign to the iconic song by Jackie DeShannon, ‘Put a Little Love in Your Heart.’

You can expect to see more companies taking CSR to heart and sharing funds earned from their products and services in an effort to gain a more positive sentiment for their brand, while also making the world a better place.

Other companies who have successfully paid it forward based on customer purchases include Toms Shoes, People Water, Amazon, and PetSmart.

According to her, “also expect to see more employee activation. Companies now realize that there is a huge opportunity to scale their philanthropic efforts through empowering their employees.

Whether it’s through volunteerism or matching donations and volunteer grants, there are several ways to mobilize a huge army for good by allocating a small portion of the company’s philanthropic resources to their employees so that they can, in turn, support their own charities of choice.

One great example of a company giving employees significant time off dedicated to volunteerism is Timberland.

This company provides their employees with forty hours each year to use for volunteer work. The norm has been sixteen hours to twenty four hours in the past, but companies see these programs as drivers for millennial recruiting and are consequently enhancing their programs.

She also pointed out that there will be more industry-wide initiatives such as the one being spearheaded by the TechForce Foundation.

This foundation is bringing together transportation giants such as Nissan, Carquest, Shell, SnapOn, Advance Auto Parts and Bridgestone / Firestone to address the transportation tech-talent pipeline shortage that is greatly impacting their industry.

FutureTech Success was launched in early this year and will showcase the best of joining forces bringing in education leaders like Iridescent Learning and Skills USA to deepen the impact of this effort and create a full experience by engaging youth in hands on at-home activities and challenges.

With a lack of educated, trained and qualified transportation techs in the world, is at risk of a huge economic shortfall if this issue isn’t addressed quickly.

“Cause-marketing campaigns will be an on-going trend in the second half of 2017. A great example of this marketing strategy is the Zappos campaign “Home for the Pawlidays.”

In this campaign, Zappos covered the adoption fee of any pet selected from an ASPCA shelter during a pre-selected time frame.

The campaign brought awareness to the issue of pet overpopulation while earning Zappos a ton of positive sentiment and helping shelters throughout the US during the harsh winter months when pet surrender rates are elevated.