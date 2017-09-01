Eid-el kabir: Car Crashes Into Prayer Ground In Ogun, 2 Killed, Many Injured

What a sad!! news reaching us today of all days. A vehicle just crashed into a large crowd of Muslim worshipers at the Eid-El Kabir prayer ground in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

The accident claimed the live of two people and left dozens of other worshipers injured. An angry mob descended on the driver, who was rescued by policemen at the venue.

One of the policemen, Joseph Adejuwon, was mobbed to death as he fought to save the driver. The driver was then arrested while the injured were taken to hospital for medical attention.

Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said one of the deceased was a policeman and an orderly to a Divisional Police Officer.