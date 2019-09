The Federal High Court, Abuja, has said it would jail the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, over their refusal to release Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, despite fulfilling his bail condition.

In a “notice of disobedience to order of court” issued by the court on Thursday addressing the DSS DG, the Federal High ordered Yusuf to comply or be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to commitment of prison.