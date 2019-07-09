Five days after the Ekiti state House of Assembly announced the reinstatement of eight out of the 16 local government council chairmen that were suspended, the reinstated officials are yet to resume their offices investigation shows.

The local government chairmen were elected for two years during the last administration, but were later suspended last year by the immediate past assembly in the state over alleged misappropriation of funds.

However, based on a petition by the chairmen the current legislature led by Speaker Funminiyi Afuye ordered the reinstatement of the eight chairmen, while others were recommended for prosecution by the state attorney -general.

A visit to some of the council secretariats by NAN revealed that none of chairmen was in office.

Some of the affected chairmen contacted indicated that they were still waiting for directive from Governor Kayode Fayemi while one said she was currently out of the country.

However, the coordinating directors in charge of the councils were seen on duty against the pronouncement of the House which was announced on July 4.

The reinstated chairmen are those of Ijero, Moba, Gbonyin, Ado, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ikole, Ekiti South/West and Ekiti West while the remaining eight remain suspended. They are the chairmen of Oye, Ise/Orun, Ekiti South East, Ikere, Efon, Ido/Osi, Emure and Ilejemeje