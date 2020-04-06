The Ligue 1 side confirmed the death of their doctor, who had been diagnosed with the virus that is sweeping the globe

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot said the coronavirus pandemic has affected the club “in the heart” following the death of club doctor Bernard Gonzalez, who according to Le Parisien committed sucide after contracting Covid-19.

READ ALSO: Kyle Walker To face disciplinary actions after breaking lock-down directive



The Ligue 1club posted a poetic tribute to the 60-year-old on Sunday, describing Gonzalez – who was said to be isolating with his wife after testing positive for the virus – as “a man of science and literature, with inexhaustible curiosity”.

Reims’ mayor, Arnaud Robinet, called Gonzalez a “collateral victim of Covid-19” and suggested the medical professional – who worked with the club for 23 years – had left a note.

“Gonzalez was great professional, recognized and appreciated by all,” Robinet said.

“My thoughts are with his parents, his wife and his family.

“He is a collateral victim of Covid-19, because it had been detected positive. I know he left a note to explain his gesture. But I ignore its content.”

The club’s statement did not confirm the circumstances surrounding Gonzalez’s death, instead paying tribute to the man and his passions, before Caillot expressed his shock.

France has been one of the hardest hit nations worldwide by coronavirus with 8,078 deaths and 92,839 confirmed cases, while 16,183 people have recovered from the disease.