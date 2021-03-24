Registration for 2021 UTME, DE to commence on April 8, says JAMB

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Governing Board of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME will commence on April 8.

The examination body in a statement disclosed that the registration exercise which will end on May 15, 2021 will run concurrently with the direct entry application.

According to the statement made available to journalists by its head, public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin stated that the National Identity Number, NIN is mandatory for participation in the registration exercise.

The statement added that registration fee for the 2021 application documents is pegged at N3, 500 while N500 is for the recommended teading text.

The statement read in part: “For any person to be registered for UTME/DE, he/she must supply his/her National Identity Number (NIN). It is therefore mandatory for participation in the 2021 Registration Exercise

“Registration will take place in 700 centres across the country.

The list is available in all the state offices and JAMB’S website: www.jamb.gov.ng

“The approved schedule for Registration and examination are as follows:

Registration exercise will start on Thursday, 8th April to Saturday, 15th May, 2021.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for DE applicants would run concurrently with that of UTME candidates. There would be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME/DE application documents.

“Optional Mock will be held on Friday, 30th April, 2021 (for those who indicate interest and registered before 24th of April, 2021

“The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination would hold from Saturday, 5th to Saturday, 19th June, 2021

“The venue of the examination will be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town

“The registration fee for the 2021 application documents is N3, 500 and N500 for the recommended Reading Text.

“Information regarding other registration processes and requirements would be made available on the Board’s website and advertised in the electronics and print media from 5th April, 2021”.