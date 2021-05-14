Regional security: Buhari hosts Chad’s head of state, Deby

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, received Chad’s interim head of state, General Mahamat Idriss Deby.

Deby, 37, who took over from his late father, Idris Deby who was killed last month, as Chad’s Transitional Military Council, arrived at the presidential villa, Abuja at about 11.10 am and was received by President Buhari at the forecourt of his office.

Both leaders are expected to discuss the transition process and the fight against insurgents in the Lake Chad Basin.

General Deby came to power after his father died of his injuries following clashes with rebels in the north of the country in April.