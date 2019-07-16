The Supreme Court today Tuesday July 16th, dismissed the two suits filed by billionaire businessman and husband of actress Regina Daniels,

Ned Nwoko, challenging the election of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as the PDP candidate representing Delta North district in the October 2nd 2018 primary of the party held in Delta.

The five-man panel of justices led by Justice Inyang Okoro, dismissed the suit for lack of jurisdiction. The Federal High Court in Abuja had in April declared Ned Nwokwo as the true candidate of the PDP for the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election.

However on April 3rd, the Court of Appeal in Abuja reversed the High court’s ruling which sacked Senator Nwaoboshi as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Delta North Senatorial seat.

Unsatisfied by the judgement from the Court of Appeal, Nwoko filed a motion at the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Appeal Court, but has now lost the case.