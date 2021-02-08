Regina Daniels finally replies fans asking “what’s wrong with her” due to her drastic weight loss

It’s no news that the popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has lost so much weight and people have been endlessly complaining about her new appearance.

It’s quite surprising seeing a nursing woman losing so much weight like that because as it’s always seen, most ladies after delivery gain weight, they don’t lose it!

Taking some celebrities in Nigeria who are currently nursing mothers as her, Popular Nigerian music diva, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi and the Big Brother Naija star, Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, known popularly as Bam Bam became quite chubby after giving birthday.

Bam Bam even became chubby to extent of people complaining, but Regina Daniels instead of looking plump is getting slimmer!

Since she has been getting comments from some fans asking if she’s sick or something recently no matter how beautiful her pictures look, Regina has finally replied those people with her last post.

The actress told them that the version of her they created in their mind is not her responsibility.