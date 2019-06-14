Regina Daniels confirms she’s the 6th wife of 59-year-old billionaire politician

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, 20, has finally confirmed she is married to 59-year-old billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

The former child actress who is said to be the 6th wife of Ned, who is a Muslim confirmed the marriage during a question and answer session on her Youtube page, ReginaDanielsTv.

She swapped a ring to her wedding ring finger and said she is marred, when asked her relationship status.

This is the first time the actress is publicly acknowledging her marriage to the billionaire.

The traditional wedding between the pair took place in Delta State last month, just days after she was initiated into the married women’s group in Anioma.