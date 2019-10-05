Social Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has hailed Senator Rochas Okorocha for calling for the reduction of lawmakers in Nigeria.

Okorocha, speaking during the Committee report on MTEF at the Senate Thursday’s plenary said

I never thought that we would hear this on the floor of our National Assembly. In Nigeria. Wow!



I must applaud Sen. Okorocha for his bravery. I hope he spoke the mind of the majority of our Assembly men and women because he spoke the mind of most Nigerians.

God bless Nigeria.

“Mr. President of the Senate, distinguished colleagues, let’s tell ourselves the truth. Look at the number of House of Representatives members and Senators.

“To me, what is too important that a House member is doing that a Senator from the same state is not doing?”

“It is time for us to sacrifice and I want to say that a Senator is enough to represent a State in order to cut cost. We must do sacrifice for the nation. ”

